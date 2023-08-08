Hebei expected to complete preparations for flood-damaged road restoration before end of August

(ECNS) -- Hebei Province in north China's Hebei Province is expected to complete preparatory work for restoring and rebuilding roads damaged by floods before the end of August, local transport authorities said on Tuesday.

Technicians have been dispatched to cities including Handan, Baoding, Xingtai, Shijiazhuang, and Zhangjiakou to investigate the current situation of the damaged roads and find out causes. The loss caused by floodwater will be verified and restoration and reconstruction plans will be formulated next.

It is estimated that the on-site survey of trunk roads will be completed before August 10, and that of rural roads will be finished before August 15.

Impacted by typhoon Doksuri, torrential rains have battered Hebei recently, with roads in many cities blocked.