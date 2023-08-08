LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Ningbo airport to resume flights in order after cargo plane skidded off runway

2023-08-08 14:22:21Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Ningbo Lishe International Airport on Tuesday has removed the cargo plane that skidded off a runway and is resuming flights in order, local authorities said.

A Kalita Air Boeing 747-400 freighter got stuck in the grass adjacent to runway 31 after landing at the airport Monday afternoon. The cargo plane was successfully transferred after 21 hours of efforts guided by experts.

The airport has been closed since the incident and the remainder of operations before 6 p.m. on Tuesday have been canceled.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]