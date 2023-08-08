Ningbo airport to resume flights in order after cargo plane skidded off runway

(ECNS) -- Ningbo Lishe International Airport on Tuesday has removed the cargo plane that skidded off a runway and is resuming flights in order, local authorities said.

A Kalita Air Boeing 747-400 freighter got stuck in the grass adjacent to runway 31 after landing at the airport Monday afternoon. The cargo plane was successfully transferred after 21 hours of efforts guided by experts.

The airport has been closed since the incident and the remainder of operations before 6 p.m. on Tuesday have been canceled.