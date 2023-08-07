Train attendants awarded $1,400 each for relocating trapped passengers

(ECNS) -- Over 30 attendants on train K1178 were awarded 10,000 yuan (about $1,400) each for successfully relocating all 841 passengers, railway authorities said Sunday.

Train K1178, which was bound from Beijing to Yinchuan in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, was stranded for some 70 hours in Beijing's Yanhecheng Railway Station due to heavy rains caused by the typhoon Doksuri in North China.

The train could not move forward or transfer to a safe place due to serious debris flow.

Over 30 staff members on the train managed to solace passengers, maintain order, coordinate relief supplies, and deal with emergencies. After 126 hours of waiting, together with the trapped passengers, they eventually arrived in Yinchuan after taking the train G874.

The crew was also granted the honor of “Hero Team.”