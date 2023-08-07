14 killed, 1 missing amid torrential rain in NE China's Shulan

(ECNS) -- A total of 14 people had been killed and one remained missing as of 10 p.m. on Sunday after torrential rain hit Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said.

Water levels of main rivers of the city began to recede on Sunday.

Various rescue forces have been mobilized by the local government to repair roads, relocate residents, carry out disinfection work, and monitor the rain and the flood.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, roads with a total length of 118.9 kilometers devastated by floodwater had been repaired and 16 barriers cleared. Power supply covering 14,305 households had recovered as equipment resumed work. Thirty-tree villages had resumed communications.

In addition, 611 households and more than 62,000 square meters in affected villages had been disinfected.

At present, there are 531 people at four relocation sites.