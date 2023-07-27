Envoy: Easing suffering in Ukraine top priority

A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Wednesday said China is deeply worried about the situation in Ukraine and called for alleviating the suffering of the people and preventing an escalation in the conflict.

"Alleviating the suffering of the people and preventing the escalation of the situation is a top priority," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Parties to the conflict must strictly abide by international humanitarian law and relevant international conventions. They must refrain from attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, from destroying cultural heritage, and from engaging in the irresponsible transfer and use of cluster munitions," Geng emphasized.

"Most importantly, they must avoid any measures that may endanger the Zaporizhzhia power station. This includes ensuring the safe operation of nuclear power plants to prevent a nuclear catastrophe," he continued.

"China calls on both parties to the conflict to abandon the logic of military confrontation, maintain calm and restraint, and take necessary measures to prevent the war from escalating out of control. It is essential to prevent the situation from reaching a point of no return," he said.

Geng said alleviating the food crisis and controlling spillover effects are shared priorities. The agreement on the export of grain from the Black Sea and The Memorandum of Understanding on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets play crucial roles in stabilizing global food prices, ensuring global food security, and particularly improving food supply in vulnerable countries.

"Currently, there exists an opportunity to reinstate the package deal. The international community must heighten its sense of urgency, encourage the concerned parties to intensify dialogue and consultation, show a willingness to compromise, address each other's concerns, and work towards the early resumption of grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine," Geng said.

Last Monday, Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea grain deal just as it was set to expire. Meanwhile, the US has sent cluster munitions, the controversial weapons banned in more than 100 countries, to Ukraine.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on July 20 told reporters that Ukraine is using the cluster munitions against Russian forces in the country.

Geng urged some intensifying efforts to promote peace talks and promote political settlement, calling it "the fundamental way out".

"No matter how difficult the situation is, the door to diplomatic negotiations cannot be closed, and efforts to cease fire and war cannot be stopped. It is necessary to promote the parties concerned to strengthen contact and explore solutions that accommodate each other's concerns and conform to regional realities," Geng said.

The international community should support relevant diplomatic efforts, create an atmosphere for peace talks, find the greatest common denominator of the positions of all parties, and continue to accumulate conditions for the political settlement of the Ukraine issue.

On Sunday, Ukraine said a Russian missile hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, killing one, injuring 20 and severely damaging an Orthodox cathedral in the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Russia's defense ministry denied it, claiming the damage was the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile.

"Religious issues are often complicated and sensitive. If not handled properly, it is easy to intensify conflicts, fuel confrontation, and cause confrontation. China has always advocated that different religions and religious factions should respect each other, strengthen exchanges, and promote harmony," Geng said Wednesday at another Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis and the Orthodox Church.