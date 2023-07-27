Wind, photovoltaic power one of China's most competitive industries: official

(ECNS) -- The newly installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in China has exceeded 100 million kilowatts in the first half of 2023, with a cumulative installed capacity of approximately 860 million kilowatts, which generated about 730 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, making wind and photovoltaic power one of China's most competitive industries, an official said on Wednesday.

Liu Mingyang, head of the electric power department of the National Energy Administration, said at a press conference in Beijing that from January to June, the newly installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power accounted for 71 percent of all newly installed capacity in China.

The increase in electricity generation accounted for more than 54 percent of the total increase in electricity generation, effectively meeting the growing demand for electricity in China, Liu said.

Wind power and photovoltaic energy exhibit characteristics of intermittency, unpredictability, and fluctuations, Liu said. However, these can be addressed by improving the accuracy of new energy generation forecasts, establishing appropriate proportions of energy storage facilities, and promoting the construction of integrated bases that combine wind, solar, hydro, and other energy storage methods.

These measures will better leverage the supply capacity of wind power, photovoltaic, and other new energy sources during peak summer periods, ensuring a stable power supply, he added.