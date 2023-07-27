China's new energy vehicle very impressive: West Java governor

(ECNS) -- Ridwan Kamil, governor of West Java in Indonesia led a delegation to Southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

During their visit to an auto production base in Liuzhou City, a new energy vehicle caught the governor’s attention. After test driving, he gave a thumbs up and praised it in Chinese as "Very impressive."

"Currently, the Indonesian government is promoting the new energy vehicle industry and encouraging the public to purchase new energy vehicles," Ridwan said.

He added that small-sized new energy vehicles are suitable for narrow local streets. In the future, he hopes to see more new energy public buses, electric motorcycles, and other products manufactured by Chinese companies enter the Indonesian market.

Ridwan said with the development of the new energy vehicle industry, vocational education should also progress accordingly.

Liuzhou City Vocational College has already collaborated with SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile to establish an automotive college in partnership with West Java. This initiative aims to nurture automotive industry talents in Indonesia and support local industrial development.

Having worked in architectural design in multiple cities in China, Ridwan said that over the past two decades, China has experienced rapid development in its economy, cities, and industries.

With the opening of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, he believes that cooperation between the two sides will also enter a new stage.