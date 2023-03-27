Bus salvaged from river in Shanghai

(ECNS) -- A No. 71 new energy bus has been salvaged from a river in Minhang District, Shanghai after it fell into the river on Sunday evening.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was rescued and sent to the hospital, and no other passengers were on board.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver became seriously ill when the accident took place, which led to the loss of control of the vehicle.

There was no collision with other vehicles or pedestrians, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.