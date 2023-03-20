Chinese FM spokesperson hopes New Zealand FM's visit to China enhances mutual trust and cooperation

(ECNS) -- We hope New Zealand Foreign Minister's visit to China will be an opportunity for both sides to deliver on our leaders’ important common understandings, enhance communication, mutual trust and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and seeking common ground while shelving differences, further enrich our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, enable the relationship to achieve even more in the next 50 years, and deliver more benefits to both countries and peoples, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Monday.

Wang made the remarks after New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced to visit China from March 22 to 25.

The spokesperson noted that China and New Zealand are each other's important cooperation partners and the year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaks at a regular press conference in Beijing, March 20, 2023. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

Over the past half century or so, bilateral ties have enjoyed sound and steady growth, creating many "firsts", delivering benefits to both peoples through cooperation in various fields, and making important contribution to regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

During Mahuta's visit to China, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will hold talks with her for a comprehensive, in-depth exchange of views on China-New Zealand relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to Wang.