Smartphone learning classes offered for the elderly in Jilin

Smartphones have been widely integrated into every aspect of our lives, however, for many elderly people, it is not easy to use them.

Smartphone learning classes at a university for the elderly in northeast China's Jilin Province have been popular. The average age of students in this class is 65. They listened carefully, took notes and communicated with each other. Most of them were able to use smartphones along with teacher.

Some students said that they are confident and have a sense of achievement after learning this new skill.