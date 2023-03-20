Chinese customs continues severe crackdown on smuggling: official

(ECNS) -- China will continue to maintain a high-pressure stance in cracking down on smuggling, especially that of finished oil, foreign garbage, firearms, and drugs, said Yu Jianhua, director-general of China's General Administration of Customs.

"After years of efforts, smuggling has been curbed in China, but the situation remains complex," Yu said at a press conference on Monday.

He pointed out that smuggling activities are becoming more organized and professional, with the smuggling of finished oil, foreign garbage, drugs and other goods becoming more group-oriented and career-driven. Besides, domestic and foreign organizations collude, and more smugglers are applying intelligent and covert means, he added.

"In recent years, China has intensified its crackdown on smuggling," he said.

According to official data, the number of cases involving smuggled foreign garbage in China has decreased from its peak of 481 five years ago to 98 cases last year. The amount of seized ivory products has decreased from 9.2 tons at its peak to 70 kilograms last year.