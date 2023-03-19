Chengdu to resume flight to Tashkent

Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, will resume direct flights to Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan on March 27. By then, the flight time from Chengdu to Tashkent will be shortened to less than 6 hours. Cultural exchanges and trade cooperation between Uzbekistan and Sichuan will be more convenient.

Sichuan-Uzbekistan Economic, Trade and Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Chengdu on Friday.

"We highly appreciate the resumption of flights from Chengdu to Tashkent, which helps further expand our cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade and investment exchanges, cultural exchanges," Farhod Arziev, Uzbek Ambassador to China said, "We will further promote the Air Silk Road Initiative. The resumption of flights from Chengdu to Tashkent will play a crucial role."

In 2016, China-Uzbekistan relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

China and Uzbekistan developed all-round cooperation in areas including science and technology, transportation, medical care and logistics.

Arziev noted that the Belt and Road Initiative has brought many opportunities to countries on the ancient Silk Road. Uzbekistan has implemented a series of large-scale projects, including infrastructure projects. "We are willing to strengthen cooperation with Sichuan Province in various fields within the framework of 'One Belt, One Road,'" he added.