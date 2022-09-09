5G covers remote mountainous area in SW China's Yunnan

Photo shows a village in the Dulongjiang township in southwest China's Yunnan. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Six administrative villages in Dulongjiang Township, nestled along the deep gorges of Dulong River in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, have been covered by the 5G network.

“5G is really fast. It only takes me four to five seconds to download a film of high-definition,” said La Chunrong, a villager from Dulongjiang.

The excited man said he could use his newly-bought 5G phone to watch news and videos and learn Mandarin and new planting and breeding techniques.

The Dulong River region is not only a mountainous area, but also frequently struck by snowstorms in winter as well as land- and mudslides in summer. The township, which could not receive telephone calls until 2004, is the last ethnic minority area in China to access basic telephone services.

The Derung ethnic group now has a population of 7,000, with over 4,300 living in Dulongjiang.

In 2014, Dulongjiang became the first township in Yunnan to gain access to 4G services in China.

And in May 2019, it took the lead in opening 5G services in Yunnan.

Now the township has 32 4G and nine 5G bases.