The Chinese and Indian troops in the area of Jianan Daban have begun on Thursday to "disengage in a coordinated and planned way", China's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

The disengagement was implemented according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, it said in a bilingual joint news release.

The disengagement of the both sides was "conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas", said the ministry.