(ECNS) -- Recently, some American politicians tried to slander Wuhan Institute of Virology.

They published a so-called "investigation report", and claimed they had found "evidence". In this report, the budget amount of the security service project and central air conditioning system project of Wuhan Institute of Virology had changed from 830,000 and 3.92 million in the original Chinese text to 1.28 million and 606 million U.S dollars.

It's because the American politicians don't understand Chinese?

Here is a suggestion for you. The Chinese language is profound and you should learn it.