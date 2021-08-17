Chinese researchers develop 'super brain' for subsea oil, gas exploitation

This is the Subsea Control Module (SCM), or "super brain", developed by the Harbin Engineering University. (Photo/Provided to China News Service by Harbin Engineering University)

(ECNS) – A Subsea Control Module (SCM), or "super brain", will be deployed for oil and gas exploitation in Bohai Sea, Harbin Engineering University stated Saturday.

Monitoring oil and gas exploitation equipment within the complex ocean environment relies on core SCM technology.

SCM features optical, electromechanical and hydraulic integrated equipment. Many technical issues need to be solved to empower SCM to withstand high temperatures, high pressure and high-frequency impact vibration.

The research team, led by Professor Wang Liquan, overcame these difficulties and independently developed SCM, a main control station, electronic unit and recycling equipment.

As the first batch of domestically developed SCM applied to the oil and gas field in Bohai Sea, it is on par with international counterparts and has been accredited by certification body DNV.

It marks an important breakthrough in the localization of high-end, offshore oil and gas equipment in China, and opens up a new mode of shallow water oilfield exploitation.