People remove debris after an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo by Richard Pierrin/Xinhua)

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, authorities announced on Monday.

The 7.2-magnitude quake also left at least 6,900 people injured, according to the official report released by the country's civil protection agency.