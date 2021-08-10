LINE

Comicomment: You can only hear what the U.S. wants you to hear

(ECNS)--The spreading of the Delta variant and emerging new variants suggest a tough battle between human and the Covid virus, making the virus origin tracing even more important.

However, not all voices are given full play in the discussion. Some scientists are pressed by the U.S. to tune down their voices or even shut their mouths just because their opinions don't fit in the “blaming China” game. On the other hand, some U.S. politicians and the intelligence community are taking the stage in what should be a scientific matter.

For now, the U.S. government decides what you can hear. But eventually, the truth will come out in the wash.

 

