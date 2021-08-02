Scientists break 'death valley spell' in SW China's Sichuan

An expedition team walks in the forest in southwest China's Heizhugou National Forest Park, known as the “Bermuda in China.” （Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A 10-person scientific expedition team in June successfully crossed a core area of southwest China's Heizhugou National Forest Park, known as the “Bermuda in China,” breaking the death spell about the valley, according to a report released at the Expedition and Tourism Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

Heizhugou, located in Ebian Yi autonomous county in Leshan City of Sichuan Province, covers 838 square meters, with a core scenic area of 575 square meters. The national forest park is also a natural reserve at the national level and a national 4A-level scenic spot.

Known as the “Bermuda in China” because of its geological latitude equal to the Bermuda in the Atlantic and the Pyramids in Egypt, the park has long been renowned for its mysteries of unsolved but widely spread missing and death events. Rosoida Canyon, the core area, is known as “the Valley of Death” among local Yi ethnic group.

"Rosoida is not a valley of death,” Liu Yong, leader of the scientific ad expedition team said, noting that sufficient preparation before the expedition secures the crossing. “We safely passed through it.”

Liu, also a veteran explorer and a professor at Sichuan Tourism University, was accompanied by other members including the local guide, explorers, and experts on mountainous areas, surveying and mapping while exploring.

Amid unsuspected dangers, the team conducted four field surveys with the help of experts and advisors on geological surveying and mapping, life sciences and disasters. With geological equipment and a compass, the team recorded detailed information such as altitude, risk, camping sites and water sources. The 30-degree deflection was also surveyed on Rosoyda.

The expedition team also captured video of rare flora and fauna, including fresh feces of giant pandas, and rare plants of Davidia Involucrata and Rhododendron arborescens .

Currently, the local government is cooperating with the Sichuan Tourism Investment Group to develop China's first scenic spot for mountain tourism themed explorations.

It's reported that Liu's team will enter Heizhugou for another expedition to find practical and theoretical data for the development of the scenic area.