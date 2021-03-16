School-bullying movie 'Better Days' lands Oscar nomination

A poster of Chinese blockbuster "Better Days" that stars Zhou Dongyu and Yiyang Qianxi.

(ECNS) -- Chinese movie "Better Days" was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.

Directed by Derek Tsang and starring Zhou Dongyu and Yiyang Qianxi (also known as Jackson Yee), the movie tells the story of a high school student who is often subjected to bullying and later becomes caught up in a murder.

The topic of school bullying struck a strong personal chord with Chinese audiences after its debut in China in October 2019. It's a nationwide problem that has existed for years but was rarely broached in Chinese films.

It soon became a national hit, raking in many nominations and prizes.

At the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2020, it scooped eight prizes, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best New Performer.

Seven Chinese-language films had previously been nominated for Best International Feature Film (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film prior to 2020): Ju Dou (1991), Raise the Red Lantern (1992), Farewell My Concubine (1994) and The Wedding Banquet (1994), Eat Drink Man Woman (1995), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001) and Hero (2003).

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25.