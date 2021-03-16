Hong Kong reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination program expanded

Hong Kong reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 11,329.

Of the new cases, 13 were locally transmitted, including two untraceable infections, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, Hong Kong's mass vaccination program would be expanded from priority groups to its most population, or 5.5 million. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam on Tuesday called on the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine at an early date.

About 206,000 people have been given the first jab of the vaccine under the government program since Feb. 26.