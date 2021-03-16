LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's first vaccination vehicle to hit the streets in April: media

1
2021-03-16 14:18:51Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in April in Beijing and north China's Hebei province, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao has reported.

China's first such vehicle will allow people to receive COVID-19 shots near their residence without travelling to vaccination stations, according to the report published Friday.

The interior of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, but with fewer seats.

Citing Foton, the report said that the vehicle is equipped with a facial recognition system that can also check the body temperature of visitors, and is covered by onboard Wi-Fi to transmit real-time data.

According to Foton, the manufacturer can produce 12 such vehicles in one day, allowing for large scale testing in the future, the report said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.