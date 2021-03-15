Taiwan entrepreneur enjoys slow urban life in Jiangsu

(ECNS) -- Peng Xuanjing came to Suzhou after graduating from university to realize his dream.



Peng was born in Hsinchu, Taiwan in 1983. He grew up in Malaysia when he was a child and studied in the United States. After graduation, he founded the TEDxTaipei speech platform.



In 2015, Peng came to Suzhou and co-founded a cultural and creative hotel.



Culture characteristics of Suzhou are skillfully integrated into hand-drawn maps, floor signs and lobby decorations in the hotel.



For Peng, Suzhou is a beautiful city, and he suggests people slow down the pace of life to feel its beauty.