Elderly COVID-19 recovery cycles 370 miles to thank doctors

(ECNS) -- It took a 74-year-old man five days to cycle from Wuhan of Central China's Hubei Province to Nanjing of East China's Jiangsu Province to thank the doctors who had saved him from COVID-19.

Huang Genben arrived at Nanjing Gulou Hospital, about 370 miles (660 km) from his home, to fulfill his promise on Monday.

The patient was treated by the medical team of Nanjing Gulou Hospital who assisted Wuhan earlier this year. Under their meticulous care, his condition gradually improved.

"Huang said when he was 70 years old, he could still cycle to Tibet. He promised to visit me after recovery," said Dai Jinghong, his doctor.

Having made no casual promise, Huang worked hard towards his goal by exercising daily. With his weight returning to pre-COVID-19 figures last month, he was eager to show the doctor how strong he had become.