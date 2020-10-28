China, Myanmar hold webinar on COVID-19

Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

(ECNS) --The National Health Commission of China and the Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar co-hosted a webinar on COVID-19 on October 22.

Health officials from both sides and representatives of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar attended the webinar, said Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday.

Both sides talked about experience in preventing and controlling COVID-19, exchanged views on testing, guidelines, vaccine R&D and other issues, and reached consensus on strengthening technical exchange and information-sharing, handling COVID-19 together and jointly safeguarding regional and global health security.

After the pandemic broke out, China and Myanmar have been helping each other and overcoming difficulties together, said Wang. China donated multiple batches of medical supplies to Myanmar and sent two medical teams to work alongside local medical staff. These facts are a vivid demonstration of China and Myanmar sharing weal and woe as a community with a shared future, the spokesman added.

"China's diplomacy prioritizes deepening anti-epidemic cooperation and post-COVID-19 economic recovery with neighboring countries. As the pandemic is still spreading, our containment efforts mustn't slacken," Wang said, adding that China believes that as long as there's still a country threatened by COVID-19, all should stay united and carry on the fight. China is ready to work with neighboring countries to improve the capability of joint prevention and control, enhance experience-sharing, and advance vaccine R&D, manufacturing and deployment, so that we can defeat the virus as soon as possible.