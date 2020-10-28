Travel agency business mostly resumed in virus-hit Hubei

LINE

About 88 percent of travel agencies in China's Hubei Province, once hardest hit by COVID-19, have resumed operation amid a tourist boom that followed the province's decision to waive entry fees in major scenic spots.

Among the 1,187 Hubei-based travel agencies (excluding 66 that have switched to other businesses or ceased operation), 1,045 have resumed business, at a ratio higher than the national average, according to the culture and tourism department of the central Chinese province.

Since Aug. 8 when Hubei launched the free-ticket policy, local travel agencies have received 7.6 million travelers for package tours in Hubei, an almost 90-percent rise year on year, the department said.

Hubei has decided to open its key scenic spots to visitors from across the country free of charge starting from Aug. 8 till the end of the year, a token of gratitude for nationwide assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

