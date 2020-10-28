China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

China firmly opposes the United States' arms sales to Taiwan, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Wednesday.

The response came after the U.S. approved arms sales to Taiwan twice in a week. The move has violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, Zhu added.

China has repeatedly voiced its firm opposition to the U.S. decision, said Zhu. The U.S. has sent a wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by military means, and banking on foreign forces would only "meet a dead end," the spokesperson added.