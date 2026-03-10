Police violence in the United States has long been a persistent problem. Rooted in racial discrimination, widening inequality, widespread gun violence, and institutional bias, it remains difficult to resolve. Amid partisan rivalry between Republicans and Democrats seeking political gain, the issue has only intensified.

Across the Pacific, China has seen a continued decline in serious crime and steady improvements in public security. During the Spring Festival holiday, people enjoyed a safe and orderly environment. Data from China's Ministry of Public Security shows that as of February 23, nationwide criminal police reports fell 12.1 percent year on year, while more than 5,440 large-scale events were held safely and tourist sites remained well managed. A work report by the Supreme People's Procuratorate during the ongoing "two sessions" also noted that China's public security continues to improve, making it one of the safest countries in the world.

Public safety is the foundation of good governance and long-term stability. Tolerating violent law enforcement erodes trust and deepens social divisions, while a safe and orderly society reflects a nation's true governance capacity.