China's C919, C909 aircraft showcased 2026 Singapore Airshow

The C909 and C919 aircraft.(Photo from COMAC)

(ECNS) -- China's Commercial Aircraft Corporation (COMAC) said Tuesday it is showcasing its C909 and C919 aircraft at the 2026 Singapore Airshow, which opened the same day, as it seeks to deepen exchanges and cooperation with partners.

During the airshow, a C919, a C909 medical aircraft and a C909 operated by Indonesia's TransNusa Aviation Mandiri will be displayed in the static exhibition area, while the C919 will conduct flight demonstrations.

The C909 has a seating capacity of 78 to 97 passengers and a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers. Designed for operations on short and narrow runways, it is capable of flying in high-temperature and high-altitude conditions and has strong crosswind performance.

Converted from the standard C909, the medical aircraft features a flexible cabin layout and can be used for medical assistance, patient transfer and the transport of rescue teams.

The C919 can carry 158 to 192 passengers and has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers. It features an advanced cockpit design and low noise levels, with cabin systems aimed at improving passenger comfort.

To date, more than 200 C919 and C909 aircraft have been delivered in total, operating over 800 routes and transporting more than 36 million passengers.

In recent years, the C909 has entered service in Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam. A total of nine C909 aircraft operated by TransNusa, Lao Airlines and VietJet Air have opened more than 20 routes, carrying over 700,000 passengers.

(By Evelyn)