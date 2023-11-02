China takes safety initiative at AI summit in England

Chinese Vice-Minister of Science and Technology Wu Zhaohui has led a delegation to attend the two-day Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit, organized by the United Kingdom government and held at Bletchley Park in England from Wednesday to Thursday.

The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence, or AI, technology presents both opportunities and challenges. During the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in October in Beijing, China announced that it would put forward a global initiative on AI governance.

China Central Television reported that at the safety summit, Wu is expected to raise the significance of the initiative and strengthen exchanges and communication on the topic of AI safety with participating bodies, reflecting the general concerns of the Global South about the emerging technology.