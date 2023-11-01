World Young Scientist Summit set for Nov 11-12 in Wenzhou

The 2023 World Young Scientist Summit will be held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, from Nov 11 to 12, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The summit is jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology and the Zhejiang government and has been held every year since 2019.

Zeng Xiaopeng, deputy chairman of the Zhejiang Association for Science and Technology, said at this year's summit, international awards, such as one for young scientists involved in sustainable development, will be presented for the first time.

During the summit, Wenzhou will also host the China-North Europe Sustainable Development Cooperation Summit Forum to deepen cooperation between the United Nations University, an alliance of Nordic universities, and domestic universities. It will also hold the Women Scientists Forum to promote the growth and development of female scientists in science and innovation.

To date, the summit has carried out in-depth scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation with 14 international scientific organizations, with representatives from 79 countries participating.

More than 130 scientific and academic activities have been held, involving over 30 Nobel-level scientists, more than 300 Chinese and foreign academicians, and 3,000 young scientists. These events have helped promote the formation of a scientific and academic exchange platform for young scientists' learning, exchange, and mutual benefit.

Over the past four years, the World Young Scientist Summit has focused on a series of United Nations sustainable development issues such as climate change and clean energy, with themes such as "Gathering Global Talents for a Better Future". This year's theme is "Youth Innovation for Sustainable Development".

Tan Hualin, an official from the China Association for Science and Technology, said through a series of high-level dialogues the summit has helped young people exchange ideas and benefited participating scientists.