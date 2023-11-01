LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China places multipurpose satellite into space

2023-11-01 14:47:41chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China placed a multipurpose satellite into space on Wednesday morning, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The State-owned space conglomerate said in a news release the Tianhui 5 satellite was transported by a Long March 6A rocket that blasted off at 6:50 am from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province.

Made by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the satellite is tasked with conducting geological surveys, land resources investigations and scientific experiments, it said.

The Long March 6A medium-lift rocket, also a product of the Shanghai academy, consists of a 50-meter, liquid-propelled core booster and four solid-fuel side boosters. The core booster has a diameter of 3.35 meters and is propelled by two 120-ton thrust engines burning liquid oxygen and kerosene.

With a liftoff weight of 530 metric tons, the rocket is mainly tasked with transporting satellites to multiple types of orbit, including sun-synchronous, low-Earth and intermediate circular orbit.

The mission was China's 50th rocket launch this year and the 494th flight of the Long March rocket family, the nation's main launch vehicle fleet.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]