Dog bite victim in Sichuan stable, remaining donations to be refunded

Money donated for the 2-year-old girl who was seriously injured after a dog attack has been refunded as she is in stable condition.

The fundraising platform Fun in Funding released a notice on Wednesday on its official microblogging account saying that the girl was moved from the intensive care unit on Monday, and after a discussion with her parents, it decided to refund all unused donations of about 2 million yuan ($273,000) to over 80,000 donors within seven workdays.

The girl, Han Han, was bitten badly by a Rottweiler while walking in her community with her mother in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Oct 16. The event triggered anger over uncivilized behaviors such as raising ferocious dogs and not walking the dog on a leash.

The girl's mother, surnamed Deng, wrote in a statement that when the incident happened, the hospital diagnosed that Han Han had a ruptured kidney, liver contusion and other critical conditions. Her statement was also released on the official microblogging account of Fun in Funding on Wednesday.

"Since we were unable to reach the dog owner at that time, we were worried that we wouldn't be able to afford the medical expenses, which could delay her treatment. So we sought help from everyone through Fun in Funding," she wrote.

Currently, they have spent nearly 60,000 yuan on medical expenses. There is still 160,000 yuan left from the initial payment made by the property management and the dog owner at the hospital, according to Deng.

"Han Han's future treatment expenses are temporarily secured. Therefore, we have decided to fully refund all the funds raised to everyone, hoping that everyone's love can be passed on to those who are in greater need," she wrote.