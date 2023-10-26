LINE

Leaders of Central Military Commission to hold bilateral meetings at Xiangshan Forum

A defense spokesman announced on Thursday that during the upcoming 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, leaders of the Central Military Commission will engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from defense departments and armed forces of relevant countries.

Wu Qian, the spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, revealed that as of Wednesday, official delegations from more than 90 countries, regions, and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the high-level security forum, scheduled to commence on Sunday.

Among the nations and entities taking part are Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Brazil.

 

