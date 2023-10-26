Xi: Pooling strength key to advancing Sino-U.S. relations

Relations: Push for progress highlighted

President Xi Jinping met with the governor of the U.S. state of California and extended a letter to the Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Wednesday to reaffirm Beijing's commitment to stronger bilateral ties amid growing diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Analysts said Beijing's emphasis on ties with Washington shows that the momentum of high-level contacts as well as people-to-people exchanges continues to build.

While meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom, Xi underlined China's long-standing United States policy — adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. China will continue to work in this direction and hopes that the U.S. will meet China halfway, he said.

He noted that China and the U.S., as the world's two largest economies, account for over one-third of the global economy, with a combined population of one-fourth of the world, and bilateral trade represents about one-fifth of the world's total.

The interests of both nations are closely knitted together, and the two sides have come a long way in securing outcomes in bilateral relations, which need to be "dearly cherished", he said.

Newsom is making a seven-day trip to China that started on Monday, focusing on climate action and partnership between the world's two largest economies.

Xi fondly recalled his previous visit to California and introduced the governor to China's green transition efforts and development at local levels.

It is necessary to gather the strength of all parties to advance China-U.S. ties, he said, adding that the foundation of the relationship lies in the people, the hope for the two countries' future lies with youth, and the vitality comes from local cooperation.

Xi said he highly values and supports exchanges across various sectors and local cooperation between the two countries, and expressed hope that Newsom's visit can enhance mutual understanding and help expand cooperation between China and California, as well as promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations.

There is enormous potential for cooperation between China and the U.S. in areas such as green development and climate change, and both sides can strengthen such cooperation and make it a new highlight in the development of Sino-U.S. relations, the president said.

Newsom, making the first trip to China by a U.S. governor since COVID-19, told Xi that there is no other bilateral relationship in the world as important as the one between the U.S. and China.

He expressed support for Xi's principles for the development of U.S.-China relations, and underscored his readiness to promote California's engagement and exchanges with China in the same spirit, fostering closer collaboration in areas such as climate change and new energy.

Diao Daming, a professor at the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, said Newsom's visit "highlights the strong and positive desire of U.S. states and local communities to strengthen cooperation and achieve mutual benefits in areas such as trade, tourism, culture and climate change".

His visit will set a positive example to encourage more U.S. states and local communities to engage with China, enhance exchanges and promote cooperation, Diao said.

The meeting came after President Xi received U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June and a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation earlier this month. Xi also replied to three letters from friendly U.S. citizens in the past three months to promote and build lasting bonds between the two peoples.

In his congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi also stressed Beijing's readiness to work with Washington to contribute to each other's progress and push for common prosperity.

Whether the two major countries can find the right path of state-to-state interactions has a bearing on world peace and development, as well as the future of mankind, he said.

Based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the U.S. to advance mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences and make joint efforts to tackle global challenges, Xi said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a letter to the Gala Dinner that both the U.S. and China have a duty to address transnational challenges that affect the lives of the people of both countries. Biden said his administration is committed to maintaining cooperation with China "on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts".

Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who was honored with an accolade at the gala, said he is convinced that a peaceful and cooperative relationship between the two countries is "essential for peace and progress in the world".

"I am confident that all of you here agree that peace and progress between China and the United States is in the self-interest of each country, and in the interest of the world," said Kissinger, who is 100.

Xie Tao, dean of the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said China has showed its sincerity in developing ties with the U.S., and "now it is important for Washington to meet Beijing halfway and make concerted efforts to promote mutual understanding and exchanges and build up public support for this relationship".