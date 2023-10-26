China, Russia pledge to strengthen ties of cooperation

China and Russia on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to promote greater synergy of their development strategies and strengthen collaboration within multilateral institutions, so as to provide new engines for regional economic growth and build a multipolar world.

The pledge was made when Premier Li Qiang met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, or SCO, in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Noting that the Sino-Russian cooperation is neither targeted at nor influenced by any third party, Li said the two countries are committed to bringing benefits to their peoples, promoting global development and upholding fairness and justice through bilateral cooperation.

China is willing to work with Russia to maintain the momentum of growth in trade and investment cooperation, to deepen cooperation in the energy sector and boost connectivity and trade facilitation, he said.

The premier said China welcomes more high-quality Russian products entering the Chinese market and supports the two countries' enterprises to deepen automotive manufacturing cooperation.

Li called on the two sides to jointly organize activities of the upcoming China-Russia Cultural Year and expand exchanges in education and at the local level, among others.

He also expressed China's willingness to strengthen cooperation with Russia within the SCO framework, promote in-depth cooperation in industrial and supply chains, and to expand cooperation in industrial manufacturing, the digital economy, and green development.

Mishustin congratulated China on the success of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, saying that the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is now at an unprecedented high level.

Russia is willing to work with China to support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, strengthening the alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union and expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, energy and connectivity, he said.