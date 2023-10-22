China intercepts Philippine vessel carrying illegal materials

Ren'ai Reef (File photo/China News Service)

China Coast Guard lawfully intercepted a Philippine vessel attempting to transport illegal building materials to the warship that is illegally "stranded" in the Ren'ai Reef, China Coast Guard said in a brief statement on Sunday morning.

Since early August, the Philippines has frequently violated China's territorial sovereignty by sending official vessels and warships to trespass into waters adjacent to Chinese islands in the South China Sea, including the Ren'ai Reef and the Huangyan Island.

The Philippines' repeated attempts to send construction materials to repair and reinforce a grounded military vessel in Ren'ai Reef have been thwarted by China Coast Guard, which has conducted necessary measures in response.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and their adjacent waters, including the Ren'ai Reef," China Coast Guard stressed several times in its previous statements.