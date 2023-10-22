LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China intercepts Philippine vessel carrying illegal materials

2023-10-22 13:37:21chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Ren'ai Reef (File photo/China News Service)

China Coast Guard lawfully intercepted a Philippine vessel attempting to transport illegal building materials to the warship that is illegally "stranded" in the Ren'ai Reef, China Coast Guard said in a brief statement on Sunday morning.

Since early August, the Philippines has frequently violated China's territorial sovereignty by sending official vessels and warships to trespass into waters adjacent to Chinese islands in the South China Sea, including the Ren'ai Reef and the Huangyan Island.

The Philippines' repeated attempts to send construction materials to repair and reinforce a grounded military vessel in Ren'ai Reef have been thwarted by China Coast Guard, which has conducted necessary measures in response.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and their adjacent waters, including the Ren'ai Reef," China Coast Guard stressed several times in its previous statements.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]