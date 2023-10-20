LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Lawmakers examine draft revision for infectious disease control

2023-10-20 15:22:02chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese lawmakers are mulling over a draft revision for the infectious disease prevention and control law that would improve the country's epidemic reporting system, including forbidding interventions in reporting.

The draft was submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for further review on Friday. The session will run from Friday to Tuesday.

The draft revision states that deadlines and methods for reporting a new epidemic should be clarified, and channels for testing facilities and the public to make reports should be streamlined.

It adds that a mechanism aimed at boosting incentives and offers liability exemptions for people and facilities who make reports will be established. Intervention in epidemic reporting is prohibited.

China has been striving to improve its disease control and prevention system since the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in late 2019. Among key tasks are stepping up early reporting and warning systems for infectious outbreaks.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]