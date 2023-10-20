Lawmakers examine draft revision for infectious disease control

Chinese lawmakers are mulling over a draft revision for the infectious disease prevention and control law that would improve the country's epidemic reporting system, including forbidding interventions in reporting.

The draft was submitted to a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for further review on Friday. The session will run from Friday to Tuesday.

The draft revision states that deadlines and methods for reporting a new epidemic should be clarified, and channels for testing facilities and the public to make reports should be streamlined.

It adds that a mechanism aimed at boosting incentives and offers liability exemptions for people and facilities who make reports will be established. Intervention in epidemic reporting is prohibited.

China has been striving to improve its disease control and prevention system since the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in late 2019. Among key tasks are stepping up early reporting and warning systems for infectious outbreaks.