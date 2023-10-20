Peace treaty lays base for bilateral ties

Forum outlines principles as Beijing and Tokyo mark 45 years of friendship pact

Senior officials on Thursday called for Beijing and Tokyo to uphold key principles for peace and friendship outlined in a critical treaty between the two sides, in a bid to foster a bilateral relationship fitting for the new era.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Adhering to the core principles outlined in the treaty, including noninterference in each other's internal affairs and opposition to any country seeking hegemony, remains essential for handling Sino-Japanese relations, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in a recorded video speech for the 19th Beijing-Tokyo Forum.

It also holds "practical significance" in addressing the risks and challenges faced by the world today, said Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

As this year also marks the 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, Beijing will further push for high-quality development and expand high-level opening-up, he said, adding that China welcomes Japan taking up a share of the enormous opportunities resulting from this trend.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed congratulations on the forum in a letter.

Sun Yeli, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that Sino-Japanese relations have flourished in the past 45 years, bringing tangible benefits to both nations and fostering prosperity and stability in Asia and the world.

China stands as Japan's largest trading partner, said Sun, calling for the two countries to strengthen economic cooperation, cultivate new avenues of growth, and achieve a higher level of win-win collaboration.

In 2022, the total trade volume between China and Japan reached $357 billion. According to official data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by the end of last year, China's direct investments in Japan reached a cumulative total of around $5 billion, with a focus on manufacturing, electronics, and other sectors.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, in a recorded video speech for the event, said Japan and China have achieved remarkable progress in areas such as politics, the economy, and culture, as well as through exchanges of visits, as guided by the spirit of the treaty for the development of long-lasting peace and friendly bilateral ties.

Mounting challenges

It is crucial, especially at times with mounting challenges, for Beijing and Tokyo to engage in more dialogues, contributing to a constructive and stable Sino-Japanese relationship, she said.

At the forum, former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda recalled the moment 45 years ago when he witnessed the exchange ceremony of the historical treaty.

"On Oct 23, 1978, at the prime minister's residence in Japan, my father, then prime minister Takeo Fukuda, and the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping witnessed the exchange of the two countries' treaty documents. At that moment, the treaty officially came into effect, and the two leaders embraced each other, sharing joy. I was right there witnessing this touching scene," he said.

Against the backdrop of the deepening global divisions and conflicts, revisiting and returning to the core principles of the treaty is the most urgent thing for the two countries to do, he added.

Du Zhanyuan, head of the China International Communications Group, one of the organizers of the event, highlighted the crucial role of people-to-people exchanges, especially youth exchanges between China and Japan, in enhancing mutual understanding.

The two-day forum is attended by officials, business leaders, and scholars from both countries, discussing Sino-Japanese cooperation in fields, including digital economy, regional security, and international collaboration.

The annual event was co-hosted by China International Publishing Group and Japanese nonprofit think tank Genron NPO.