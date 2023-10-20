China includes 3 graphite items on dual-use export control list

China has decided to include three types of highly sensitive graphite items, such as spherical graphite, that were previously subject to temporary control on the dual-use items export control list, said the Ministry of Commerce in an online notice on Friday.

At the same time, the country cancelled the temporary control on five kinds of low-sensitivity graphite items such as furnace carbon electrodes that are mainly used in steel, metallurgy, chemical and other basic industries, said a notice jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.

The policy measure will be officially implemented from December 1, 2023.

China had already notified the relevant countries and regions, said a spokesperson for the commerce ministry.

Export control of specific graphite items is an international practice. China, as the world's largest producer and exporter of graphite, has long been firmly fulfilling its international obligations such as non-proliferation, and has implemented export control of specific graphite items according to the needs of safeguarding national security and interests, and has implemented temporary control of some graphite items, said the spokesperson.