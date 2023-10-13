LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China concerned about EU's ongoing steel trade restrictions

2023-10-13 08:16:41chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China has expressed concern over the European Union's ongoing trade restrictions on steel imports and will closely monitor the bloc's future actions in this regard, said the Ministry of Commerce.

The EU has implemented a range of restrictive measures, including maintaining high tariff rates for several years and enforcing more than 60 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on steel products originating from various countries and regions, said He Yadong, the ministry's spokesman.

Consequently, the EU steel market has become one of the global markets with numerous trade barriers and elevated product prices, He told a weekly news conference in Beijing.

The commerce official said that the EU's action is disrupting the international trade order, increasing downstream production costs, negatively impacts consumer interests and fails to contribute to the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

These measures also do not support the long-term development of domestic industries or the healthy functioning of the market in the EU. China consistently advocates for the reasonable and prudent use of trade remedy measures and firmly opposes unilateralism and protectionism through the misuse of such measures, he added.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]