Ministry names companies accused of falsifying pollution data

2023-08-14

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment released cases of companies allegedly falsifying data of pollution discharge data on Monday, as part of its crack down on such behavior in recent years.

Local ecological and environmental authorities have enhanced supervision and inspection efforts as well as punishments on those involved in these crimes, the ministry said.

The six typical cases involved enterprises in Tianjin city, Liaoning, Hubei, Shanxi, Anhui and Hebei provinces.

In one case, a carpet company in Tianjin is suspected of tampering with automatic monitoring data for its water pollutant emissions.

The actions violate the Environmental Protection Law. On April 26, the Tianjin ecological environment department transferred the case to the public security authorities who have initiated a criminal investigation and detained three individuals involved.

