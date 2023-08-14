Chinese Foreign Ministry firmly opposes Lai's 'stopover' in U.S.

(ECNS) -- China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and the Taiwan region and firmly opposes any visit by “Taiwan independence” separatists to the U.S. in any name or under whatever pretext, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The remarks were made at a press conference about Lai's planned U.S. stopover.

Lai arrived in New York on Sunday on his way to Paraguay to attend the inauguration of the country's new president.

"We firmly oppose the U.S. government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region. China deplores and strongly condemns the U.S. decision to arrange the so-called 'stopover' for Lai Ching-te," the ministry said, adding that Lai is a troublemaker through and through.

"The U.S. and the Taiwan authorities arranged for Lai to engage in political activities in the U.S. in the name of having a 'stopover.' This seriously violates the one-China principle, gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The fact once again shows that the fundamental cause of the continued tensions in the Taiwan Strait is the Taiwan authorities’ attempt to solicit U.S. support for 'Taiwan independence' and that the U.S. is bent on using Taiwan to contain China," the ministry noted.

It pointed out that the Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

The ministry urged the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, deliver on its commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence” or “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”, stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop conniving at and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and their separatist activities and stop fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle.

China is closely following the developments of the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added.