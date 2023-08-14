12-year-old girl saved from human traffickers in SW China's Yunnan

(ECNS) -- A 12-year-old girl from southwest China’s Yunnan was luckily saved from outlaws who tried to lure her to Myanmar.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 7, the girl ran into a gas station in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County of Dali for help in a panic.

Realizing the little girl could be in danger, the gas station manager was vigilant, asking the staff members to look after the child while searching for the suspicious vehicle, but the vehicle had run away.

Then the manager called the police and got in touch with the girl’s parents. Dali police dispatched police officers to investigate the case and picked up the girl. That night, the girl’s parents rushed to Yangbi and took their daughter home.

The girl, from Zhaotong of Yunnan Province, was lured by her elder sister’s friends and arrived in Dali with four men and a woman. When approaching the expressway, the five mistook the toll booth staff for police and left the girl behind in fear as they fled.

The suspicious vehicle was later intercepted in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture by local police.

Police said the outlaw wanted to lure the girl to Myanmar. The case is under further investigation.