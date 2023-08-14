Ministry of Commerce places tariff on polycarbonate from Taiwan

The Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that it will levy anti-dumping tariff on imports of polycarbonate originating in Taiwan from Tuesday.

Based on an anti-dumping investigation that was launched on Nov 30, the ministry has ruled that polycarbonate originating in Taiwan has been exported to the Chinese mainland below normal value, which resulted in dumping and posed substantial damage to relevant industries on the Chinese mainland, according to a statement published on its website.

The ministry, therefore, decided to impose time-limited anti-dumping measures in the form of levying deposits starting from Tuesday, according to the statement.

Polycarbonate is a tough, transparent plastic material with great strength, stiffness and impact resistance, which can be used in various areas such as electronic and electrical appliances, automotive, medical devices, protective equipment and eyewear lenses.