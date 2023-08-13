LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Eight giant pandas celebrate birthday with tourists in Hunan

2023-08-13 21:52:57Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

Eight giant pandas celebrated their birthday at Phoenix China Giant Panda Garden in central China's Hunan Province. 　

Zookeepers prepared them panda-friendly cakes. They also prepared fruit and vegetable skewers made of apples, corn and carrots. 　

Colorful ribbons and balloons were arranged at the exhibition hall of Phoenix China Giant Panda Garden. Tourists sang a birthday song and wrote blessings for giant pandas on the wall. 　

Phoenix　China　Giant Panda Garden, located in the ancient town of Fenghuang in Hunan Province, is the first　panda theme park　in Hunan. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]