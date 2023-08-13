Eight giant pandas celebrate birthday with tourists in Hunan

Eight giant pandas celebrated their birthday at Phoenix China Giant Panda Garden in central China's Hunan Province.

Zookeepers prepared them panda-friendly cakes. They also prepared fruit and vegetable skewers made of apples, corn and carrots.

Colorful ribbons and balloons were arranged at the exhibition hall of Phoenix China Giant Panda Garden. Tourists sang a birthday song and wrote blessings for giant pandas on the wall.

Phoenix China Giant Panda Garden, located in the ancient town of Fenghuang in Hunan Province, is the first panda theme park in Hunan.