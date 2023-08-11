Biden asks for $20 bln more in Ukraine aid

The United States' flow of military and economic aid to Ukraine will rise by more than $20 billion if Congress approves a request that the White House made on Thursday.

The $20.3 billion — part of a larger $40 billion request — includes $13 billion in military aid for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and $7.3 billion in economic and humanitarian assistance. It also includes $3.3 billion for infrastructure projects in regional countries impacted by the war.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Congress has authorized $113 billion in overall funding related to Ukraine. If the new package is approved, that total will reach about $137 billion.

The wider bill also includes money to counter China's Belt and Road initiative; about $12 billion for natural disaster recovery in the U.S.; and billions of dollars more to protect the U.S. southern border, along with funds to stem drug trafficking.

The White House reportedly was expected to include aid to Taiwan to the bill, but that was not included.

The $40 billion in funding will be in the form of an "emergency" supplemental package, a type of spending not limited by the debt-ceiling deal reached between the White House and House Republicans in June.

Shalanda Young, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urged swift action on the U.S. "commitment to the Ukrainian peoples' defense of their homeland and to democracy around the world".

"We don't know how much longer this war is going to go on, or how much more assistance we might need to support Ukraine. We won't be bashful about going back to Congress beyond the first quarter of next year if we feel like we need to do that," a senior administration official told CNN.

The Biden administration's request came after a poll from CNN found that 55 percent of Americans are against more spending on the conflict in Ukraine. Also in the CNN poll, 51 percent said the U.S. already has done enough to help the Eastern European nation, which is not a member of NATO.

Partisan cracks are emerging over the continuing funding to Ukraine, with support dropping among Republicans. The aid request sets up a potential battle with Republicans in Congress, some of whom have been skeptical over providing Ukraine any more money.

McCarthy has said he doesn't support a "blank check" for Ukraine. After the debt-ceiling deal passed, he said he wasn't prepared to support additional funding for Ukraine, arguing that it would be a violation of the deal.

"Working [on] a supplemental right now is only blowing up the agreement. That's all about spending more money," McCarthy said. "So, no, I do not support a supplemental."

Seventy House Republicans voted in July on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to strip Ukraine of all America military aid. The measure failed, but revealed substantial opposition.

"This should be a non-starter for the @HouseGOP. It's time to stand up for Americans and against the uniparty," Representative Chip Roy of Texas, a member of the House Freedom Caucus that has often clashed with McCarthy, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

There is a difference of opinion between House and Senate leadership on Ukraine funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell both support continuing aid to Ukraine.

McConnell, speaking Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, said: "People think, increasingly it appears, that we shouldn't be doing this. Well, let me start by saying we haven't lost a single American in this war.

"Most of the money that we spend related to Ukraine is actually spent in the U.S., replenishing weapons, more modern weapons. So it's actually employing people here and improving our own military for what may lie ahead."

Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response Thursday to McConnell's comments: "A lot of Politicians and Mainstream Media are happy to continue supporting and fueling the #U.S. #NATO Proxy War in Ukraine - these are not the people dying in this stupid War. How much do these people really care about the Working Class Ukrainians who are dying..?

Canadian journalist Aaron Mate wrote on X: "Biden admin encouraged Ukraine to integrate into NATO &assault Donbas. It refused to seriously address Russia's Dec. 2021 proposals. After the invasion, it blocked a peace deal. It then pushed Ukraine into a counteroffensive it knew had no chance. Then it told Ukraine it won't join NATO anyway. Now it wants another $20.6 billion to prolong the war it provoked."

Warren Davidson, a former Army Ranger, wrote on X: "Again, without a defined mission how can we ever say 'mission accomplished'? We can't keep sending aid without clear rationale for its intended purpose. And no, 'as long as it takes' is NOT a sufficient answer."