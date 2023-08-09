Beijing shares restoration plans after disastrous flooding

Beijing outlined the city's plans for post-disaster recovery and long-term development in response to the devastating typhoon-induced flooding, at a news conference on Wednesday in Beijing.

Xia Linmao, a member of the Beijing municipal standing committee and executive vice-mayor, said at the conference around the city's flood control and disaster relief, that the capital will achieve basic recovery in one year, comprehensive improvement within three years and long-term sustainable development in its post-disaster reconstruction.

Xia said water conservancy facilities and the houses that have been damaged and destroyed by the flooding would be basically repaired and reinforced while the self-built housing in rural areas will be reconstructed on the original sites in about a year.

Efforts will be focused on scientifically selecting centralized resettlement sites and strengthening the construction of infrastructures in transportation, energy, communication, education and healthcare, to restore the capacity to pre-disaster levels and guarantee the basic livelihood of the residents.

The comprehensive improvement within three years involves a comprehensive completion of post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work aimed at elevating disaster prevention and reduction capabilities in the affected areas.

By improving these capacities, Beijing will create a more comfortable living environment for the local population in around three years, said Xia.

The vision of long-term sustainable development underscores Beijing's commitment to long-term planning, optimizing the functional layout of affected regions, and comprehensively enhancing infrastructure and basic public service levels to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of economic development in the northern metropolis, said Xia.

Due to the residual impact of typhoon Doksuri, Beijing was pounded by extremely heavy rainfall between July 29 and Aug 2, resulting in casualties and widespread economic losses.

The city has carried out a systematic and comprehensive assessment of restoration and reconstruction needs for water conservancy, transportation, power, communication, and related infrastructural projects to coordinately promote and speed up the post-disaster reconstruction work, Xu said.

Detailed plans and funding arrangements for recovery and reconstruction projects have been formulated, Xia added.