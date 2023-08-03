Apple to donate to relief efforts in Beijing and Hebei province

Tim Cook's Weibo account. (Screen shot from Weibo)

Apple will donate to relief efforts for areas impacted by the terrible flooding in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province, said Apple's CEO Tim Cook on his Weibo account on Thursday.

Cook said that "our hearts go out to those impacted by the terrible flooding in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground."

Due to Typhoon Doksuri, which caused extreme precipitation in northern China and areas along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers and other places, flooding and geological disasters were triggered and inflicted major casualties in areas such as Beijing and Hebei province.