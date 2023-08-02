Upstream floodwaters heading into Tianjin

Floodwaters that were diverted upstream in Beijing and Hebei province in the wake of heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since Saturday, arrived in Tianjin on Tuesday evening.

The water came a little sooner than had been forecast, according to news portal Jinyun. A little after 10 pm on Tuesday, floodwaters from the Yongding River entered the Shaoqi Dike area in Tianjin's Wuqing district, with a real-time water level of 9.32 meters and a flow of 66.6 cubic meters per second.

The increased discharge in the upper reaches of the Yongding, Daqing and Ziya rivers sped up, and the river water level in Tianjin gradually rose.

According to previous hydrological forecast, diverted floodwaters were likely to reach Tianjin around August 9.

It is estimated that floodwaters will reach the Daqing River around Aug 6 and will likely enter the Ziya River around Aug 7 — two to three days ahead of what was forecast on Monday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has allocated 10,000 pieces of cotton bedding and towels to Tianjin, and the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters urgently allocated 1 million woven bags.

From Saturday to Tuesday, the Tianjin Water Management Bureau inspected river embankments more than 1,000 times over a total distance of 6,436 kilometers. It also laid flood prevention materials along the channels and provided 10,000 life jackets for emergencies.